DSWD: 3.2 million beneficiaries already got second tranche of cash aid

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 3.2 million beneficiaries have so far received the second tranche of emergency subsidy from the national government amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported Thursday.

During the hybrid hearing of the House committee on good government and public accountability on the implementation of the social amelioration program of the DSWD, Undersecretary Danilo Pamonag said a total of P19.4 billion have already been distributed as cash aid to low-income households affected by the strict community quarantines imposed to curb COVID-19 transmission.

“We hope to complete the payouts for the second tranche through a combination of digital and direct payouts by the end of July,” Pamonag said.

The DSWD official, however, said that some payouts may extend in August due to some factors such as mobility constraints in reaching far-flung areas or geographically isolated disadvantaged areas.

Pamonag said reaching these areas may take one or two days.

Further, Pamonag noted the delivery of the subsidy to conflict-affected areas or areas with security threats that may require systematic coordination and planning with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police.

Pamonag also said that delays may occur due to the need for social amelioration implementers to observe the 14-day quarantine once exposed to the coronavirus.

DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista earlier said that the second tranche of the emergency subsidy to be distributed by their office covers 12 million beneficiaries in areas previously placed under enhanced community quarantine, as noted in Executive Order 112.

These areas include the National Capital Region, Region III except for Aurora province, Region IV-A, Benguet, Pangasinan, Iloilo, Cebu Province, Bacolod, and Davao City. Another memorandum from the Office of the Executive Secretary also includes Albay Province and Zamboanga City.

Bautista added that 5 million families considered “waitlisted” will also be covered by the second tranche of the emergency subsidy.

