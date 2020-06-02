DSWD: 3.5M households to get 2 months’ worth of COVID-19 cash aid through e-wallets

At least 3.5 million households would receive two months’ worth of COVID-19 cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which on Tuesday (June 2) said it would also make e-wallets integral to a set of ways that beneficiaries could claim their aid.

At a press briefing to relaunch an app called ReliefAgad, the DSWD said beneficiaries would have four ways to claim cash aid from the government, all not involving physical contact as part of social distancing protocol against COVID-19.

Andrew Ambubuyog, director of DSWD’s information and communication technology management service, said beneficiaries now have four cash-out options—GCash, Pay Maya, banks and their choice through ReliefAgad.

Ambubuyog said beneficiaries could also pick their cash-out option for approval by the DSWD. These could be remittance outlets like Palawan Express or Cebuana Lhuiller.

ReliefAgad can be accessed at reliefagad.ph.

The app was developed by the Devcon Community of Technology Experts (DCTx), a volunteer global community working in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and with support from the United States Embassy in the Philippines, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Using the app, beneficiaries who already have their Social Amelioration Card (SAC) can easily input data by either scanning the barcode of their SAC form or manually encoding their details on the app. They then select how they would like to receive their cash payout.

Irene Dumlao, DSWD spokesperson, said the department has entered into payout agreements with GCash and Pay Maya.

In separate Viber messages to reporters, Dumlao also said the department has decided to give some 3.5 million households, who had been left out in previous payouts, cash representing the first and second tranches of cash aid.

These households, said Dumlao, “will receive subsidy equivalent to two months.”

At least 1.5 million households, who had already received cash aid in the first tranch, would get aid worth only one month.

In a separate briefing, Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista said the department seeks to distribute the second tranch of cash aid “within the month.”

Under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the government committed to provide cash aid to at least 18 million households which lost sources of livelihood when the government gave stay-at-home orders.

The cash aid was supposed to be distribute in two tranches—one in April and the other one in May. The subsidy for May, however, has yet to be distributed.

