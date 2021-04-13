DSWD admits slow aid distribution

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) admitted that the distribution of the emergency aid to poor families in the National Capital Region has been slow.

DSWD Secretary Ronaldo Bautista said only 8 percent or about P1.75 billion of the fund allotted for the aid package has been disbursed.

The government rolled out the assistance for families affected by the imposition of enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region or Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

Bautista, during the public address of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, said the aid distribution was off to a “slow start.” He said that roughly 1.7 million of more than 22.9 million beneficiaries in Metro Manila and the four provinces received the assistance as of April 11.

“Makikita po natin dito na talagang may slow start. But as [we] experienced last year, start po, talagang mabagal. After four to five days, doon na po nag-start ng pag-distribute ng special assistance (We can see that there was really a slow start. But as we experienced last year, the start was really slow. After four to five days, that’s when the [faster] distribution of special assistance began),” he said.

Based on data provided by the DSWD, the bulk of the beneficiaries — 1.57 million — was from Metro Manila. Rizal had 95,197 recipients; Laguna, 28,564; and Bulacan, 24,015.

The DSWD chief gave assurances that the agency has enough funds to assist local government units. He said the department has a “standby fund” of P529.6 million.

Duterte had approved P1,000-in-kind or -cash assistance for each individual affected by the two-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). Poor families are eligible to receive not more than P4,000.

A total of P22.9 billion has been allocated for the program.

To ensure the aid is properly distributed, Bautista said a joint monitoring and inspection committee was set up for every local government unit. The panel is composed of representatives from the DSWD, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police and state prosecutors.

Grievance committees were also formed for recipients who have concerns, he added.