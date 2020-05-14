DSWD assures funds, relief items ready for areas hit by Typhoon Ambo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured Thursday that over P1.1 billion worth of standby funds and relief goods for areas hit by Typhoon Ambo are available despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

DSWD said in a statement that its field offices are now on alert status, and have started coordination with local government units (LGUs) for the deployment of goods, both food and non-food items, to areas that may bear the typhoon’s brunt.

“As of the 6 p.m. May 13 report of the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC), DSWD maintains stockpiles and standby funds amounting to P1,186,727,653.99,” the department said.

“Of the amount, the Department has a total of P242,578,175.96 standby funds; 413,339 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to P184,141,596.92; other food items amounting to P271,434,253.46; and non-food items (FNIs) amounting to P488,573,627.65 which can be used for disaster response,” it added.

DSWD currently has its hands full with the government’s social amelioration program for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, DSWD guaranteed that it would be there to assist LGUs and citizens that will be affected by Ambo.

The latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) indicated that the typhoon was last located in the vicinity of Catarman, Northern Samar, packing winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 255 kph.

Pagasa also hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 over areas of Sorsogon, Albay, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, the southernmost portion of Quezon, Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar, the northern portion of Samar, and Biliran.

Meanwhile, the rest of Quezon province, Romblon, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, the northernmost portion of Leyte, the rest of Samar, and the rest of Eastern Samar are declared under Signal No. 2; while other areas in Central Luzon and Calabarzon, plus Metro Manila, are placed under Signal No. 1.

“The Department urged the public to remain vigilant for the possible impacts of the typhoon. Residents are also advised to heed all the warnings of their respective LGUs for possible evacuation and other safety measures,” DSWD said.

