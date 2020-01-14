DSWD Bicol donates P1.5M worth of food packs for Taal eruption evacuees

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Bicol will send P1.5 million worth of food packs to evacuees in Batangas following the eruption of Taal Volcano.
Mary Gizelle Mesa, an information officer of DSWD Bicol, said the 5,000 food packs contain six kilos of rice, coffee, sardines, and corned beef.
The food packs will be delivered to the Batangas Sports Complex on Tuesday morning through the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Public Works and Highways and Office of the Presidential Assistant for Bicol Affairs.
Arnel Garcia, director of DSWD Bicol, said they were preparing other non-food items for possible relief operations in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) region.
