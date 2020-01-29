DSWD cites Quezon’s child health care program

LUCENA CITY –– The novel child health care program “First 1000 Days of Life” or Q1K in Quezon province has been cited as the “Best New Social Technology” in 2019 by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Gov. Danilo Suarez led the provincial officials in receiving the award during the “PaNata Ko sa Bayan” awards held at the DSWD central office on Tuesday.

In his speech, Suarez said Q1K was the provincial government’s

contribution to preparing for the bright future not only of the next generation of Quezonians but of the entire Filipinos.

The DSWD recognized that Q1K was responsible for the improvement of the lives of the direct beneficiaries.

Suarez said the program had helped 24,300 pregnant women in the province with 17,000 active beneficiaries to date.

“Through this program, we established a healthy foundation on the growth of our children and ultimately benefit the province and our country of having a generation of healthy and productive citizens,” Suarez said.

Edited by LZB

