DSWD needs LGU liquidation reports for quick release of 2nd tranche of aid

MANILA, Philippines – The immediate release of aid under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) largely depends on the ability of the local government units to transmit their liquidation reports on the aid’s first tranche, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

On Wednesday, the DSWD asked LGUs to expedite the processing of the liquidation reports, as validation of beneficiaries and checking of the disbursements would be necessary for the release of the SAP’s second tranche.

The SAP is the national government’s response to families affected economically by the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The DSWD is exhausting all means to shorten the vetting and validation process. However, we need the full cooperation of the LGUs in order to effect this,” the department said in a statement. “The DSWD appeals to the [LGUs] to kindly expedite the encoding and transmittal of their complete liquidation reports to our Field Offices (FOs).”

“The liquidation report is vital in the process of validation as it includes the report of the disbursement […] Report of Checks Issued and Report of Disbursements certified by the LGU accountant and approved by the Local Chief Executive; and a copy of the Official Receipt for the refund/return of unutilized SAP funds,” they added.

According to DSWD, validation would take some time, around 15 days after LGUs submit their liquidation reports.

After the FOs have validated the report, it would be then forwarded to DSWD’s Central Office for cross-matching and double-checking, as families are only entitled to one form of social aid — meaning those who received assistance from other agencies are not qualified for SAP.

However, this process would take another seven days, DSWD noted.

As of Wednesday, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said that there were 1,479 LGUs who had completed the first tranche of the SAP, but only 659 had submitted their liquidation reports.

Earlier, Dumlao assured that previous SAP beneficiaries living in areas still under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) would still be qualified to receive the second tranche.

The DSWD previously said that it was still awaiting Malacañang’s directive on the distribution of the second tranche — as they could not start distributing cash aid without a written directive.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said on Saturday that they would want to add five million more families in the list of beneficiaries.

However, the DSWD said in the same statement that it would welcome presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s declaration that the government might start distributing the second tranche of various national programs.

The SAP is mandated by the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act of 2020, or Republic Act No. 11469, which is intended to help 18 million families for two months. After Luzon and other areas were placed under an ECQ, work except for essential frontline services was suspended.

This left people who rely on daily earnings and those whose jobs could not adjust to a work-from-home setup without income through the lockdown.

As of May 22, DSWD said that it has already distributed P98.4 million to LGUs for the SAP’s first tranche, while aid has reached 17.4 million families, or 97.1 percent of the target number.

