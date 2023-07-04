DSWD provides aid to over 1,000 media members

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday said that it provided assistance in different forms to over 1,000 members of the media who are in crisis situations.

This announcement from the DSWD comes after the shooting of Abante photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad, whom the agency said it is also aiding.

“Our goal here is for our friends in media to continue their duties as the public’s source of truthful and timely information. No one can deny the crucial role of media in nation building, while some of them even risk their lives just to fulfill their duties in the society. We can never abandon them during times of crisis, most especially when they are being hospitalized,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a statement.

According to the DSWD, this was part of the media welfare project where the agency provides healthcare, livelihood, and welfare aid. The agency said that this amounted to an estimated P26. 3 million worth of assistance.

“With this program, we can now let them feel that the government cares for their health and welfare,” said Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, himself a former journalist.

A total of P50,000 was also granted to the family of radio broadcaster Cresenciano Bundoquin, who was slain by gunmen in Oriental Mindoro.

