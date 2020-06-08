DSWD ready to release SAP’s 2nd tranche, but complete validation of 1st trance needed

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it is ready to distribute the second tranche of the social aid for families affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns, but a validation of the first tranche reports should be completed first.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao insisted on Monday that the validation reports from local government units — which would determine whether recipients of the social amelioration program (SAP) received more than one form of assistance — are essential before the second tranche is released.

Dumlao also noted that DSWD, as an implementing agency, only adheres to what the law states — in this case, Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act of 2020 which mandated the payouts to 18 million families.

“Nakahanda ang Departmento na ipahatid ang 2nd tranche bagama’t kinakailangan tapusin ang validation as to eligibility at ang deduplication process,” she said in a message to reporters.

(The department is ready to give the SAP’s second tranche although we need to finish the validation as to recipients’ eligibility and the deduplication process.)

“Ang DSWD, bilang implementing agency, ay sumusunod sa itinatakda ng RA 11469. Tititayakin ng DSWD ang pagtalima dito, particular sa patuloy na pagpapatupad ng SAP dahil nauunawaan at batid ng DSWD ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayang apektado ng krisis,” she added.

(DSWD, as an implementing agency, will follow the provisions set in R.A. 11469. DSWD would assure adherence to this, particularly the continuous provision of the SAP because the department understands the needs of Filipinos affected by the crisis.)

The SAP’s second tranche, which was supposed to be distributed within the month of May, has not yet started. DSWD previously said that this is because not all local government units (LGUs) have submitted their liquidation reports.

After the submission of liquidation reports, field offices and the central office would have to verify and check whether proper beneficiaries were aided and if there was no duplication of assistance.

Despite the resumption of work in most areas, possible SAP recipients are still looking forward to the next batch of aid, especially as some sectors like public transportation are not yet allowed to return.

Some on the other hand have accumulated debts from small stores during the lockdown. After COVID-19 cases rose last March, the government was forced to place Luzon and other areas under an enhanced community quarantine and suspend work except for essential services.

However, this has left people relying on daily earnings and those whose jobs adjust to a work-from-home setup without any income through the lockdown.

Dumlao, for DSWD’s part, assured that the department is still focused on helping people from marginalized sectors, who are vulnerable to the economic effects of the lockdown.

“Ang interes at kapakanan ng mga mahihirap, vulnerable, at marginalized sektor sa bansa ay nananatiling driving force ng departamento upang magpatuloy sa pagpapatupad ng SAP at iba pang mga programa na naglalayong ma-address ang immediate na pangangailangan nila,” she explained.

(The interests and the welfare of the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized sectors of the country remain to be the driving force for the department to continue implementing the SAP and other programs geared to address the immediate needs of people.)

