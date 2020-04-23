DSWD to LGUs: No liquidation, no 2nd round cash aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday warned that the second tranche of the government’s cash aid to low-income families could be delayed if local government units (LGUs) fail to provide liquidation documents for the social amelioration program for the month of April.
Social Welfare Undersecretary Glen Paje said local governments “are accountable and responsible for the distribution of aid,” and that LGUs should submit the liquidation report within 15 days of the actual payout.
Paje also reminded LGUs they were expected to return excess funds after distribution to beneficiaries. —Patricia Denise M. Chiu
