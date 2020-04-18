DSWD to study online appeal adding seniors to SAP

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development said they will take up the online appeal in social media that called for a sweeping inclusion of all senior citizens in the social amelioration program (SAP).

Atty. Nicasio Conti, former Commissioner of the Presidential Anti-Graft Commission said the Facebook page “Serving with Honor,” said many senior citizens still need the additional boost from the government for their daily medicines and expenses.

“Most of the seniors, if not all, have illnesses that need maintenance medicine for high blood pressure, kidney failure, cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, arthritis, cataract, and the like because when they were younger, they worked hard and they toiled, they gave their sweat, blood and tears to ensure a better future for their children and our country. They are the most vulnerable [in] contract [the] coronavirus because of their health and medical condition. And some of the senior citizens are leaving alone and they need food and other provisions,” Conti said.

Conti added in his appeal that it should be up to those senior citizens who made in life to waive the subsidy or pay it forward to those who needed it most.

DSWD Spokesperson Irene Dumlao said they will discuss the situation.

“We will take up this matter (online appeal) with the Execom officials,” she said.

The social amelioration program was rolled out by the government to help those largely affected by the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) national emergency and enhanced community quarantine across Luzon since it suspended work and halted mass transportation.

Conti said that he understands the funding constraints of the program and if they are not eligible under the Social Amelioration Program, any amount or any kind of support that the government will decide to give to all senior citizens will be welcomed.