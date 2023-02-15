DSWD: Unclaimed relief allowance for seniors, retirees is fake news

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) issued a warning on Wednesday to discourage the spread of false text messages claiming that seniors and retirees have unclaimed and available relief allowances.

“The Department did not issue or publish such a message. Likewise, there is no such relief allowance that is being provided to the seniors,” said the DSWD in a statement.

DSWD pointed out that financial assistance for senior citizens in crises can only be availed through the department’s Crisis Intervention Unit located in its Central Office and field offices nationwide.

The DSWD was plagued by fake news before.

In January 2023, the DSWD National Capital Region’s Facebook Page was hacked a week after fake news prompted thousands to flock to the office looking for non-existent cash aid.

“The DSWD reminded the public to refrain from engaging with unknown individuals and giving their sensitive personal information through text message, email, or phone call,” the DSWD said.

It urged the public to look for information through their official channels, such as their social media pages, email, or telephone numbers.

