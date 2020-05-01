DSWD warns local execs accountable over ‘ineligible families’ who got cash aid

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday warned that local government officials will be held accountable for those “ineligible families” who were able to get a cash subsidy under its social amelioration program.

DSWD Undersecretary Danilo Pamonag during the online meeting of the social amelioration cluster of the House of Representatives’ Defeat COVID-19 Committee (DCC) said local government officials will be subjected to “some administrative process” to determine their accountability on the matter.

Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymond Villafuerte Jr. noted in the same meeting reports of unqualified recipients receiving the financial aid from the government. He subsequently asked Pamonag if DSWD has measures in place to address the issue.

“That is to be validated and LGUs will be accountable,” the DSWD official said.

“It is included sa aming (in our) provisions na (of) omnibus guidelines, which we drafted, that if there are ineligible families na natuklasan na nabigyan ng (discovered to have been given) social amelioration fund then they will be subject to some administrative process para makita ang kanilang (to determine their) responsibility or accountability,” he added.

Pamonag then disclosed that DSWD has already received such reports. He also urged the public to not hesitate to report such cases and lodge their complaints through their official online page and social amelioration hotlines that are available at all times.

According to DSWD, a total of 10,135,634 families have already received the cash aid – translating to P53.8 billion – from the government’s social amelioration program as of April 30.

DSWD has received P196 billion from the Department of Budget and Management for the two tranches of financial subsidy for the most vulnerable sectors who have been affected by the lockdown imposed to control the transmission of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the severe respiratory ailment COVID-19.

Section 4 (c) of Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act which tackles the provision of an emergency subsidy to around 18 million low-income households in the country affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The subsidy ranges from P5,000 to P8,000 a month for two months and is computed based on the “prevailing regional minimum wage rates.”

