DTI chief favors ‘gradual lifting’ of Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez on Wednesday said he approves of the “gradual” lifting of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Lopez said this should allow businesses to resume their operations and let Filipinos return to their livelihoods.

“[I’m] talking to the business community, sila ang nagsasabi na mag-ingat sa total lifting. Tama rin ‘yung term na ‘yun modified o phased lifting o gradual lifting,” Lopez said in a televised briefing.

(I’m talking to the business community, they are also cautious about the total lifting. The term modified, phased or gradual lifting is also right.)

Lopez said this means essential businesses such as those involved in food, medicine, agriculture and the like should be prioritized in the gradual lifting of the quarantine.

“Mababalik yung mga negosyo na kailangan nang magtuloy para may hanapbuhay ang ating mga kababyan [while] following the new norm yung mga social distancing,” he said.

(The businesses which are essential will have to resume operations so that our countrymen can return to their livelihoods while following the new norm which is social distancing.)

Lopez, however, noted that mass gatherings like concerts should still be avoided.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said it is still studying whether to lift or extend the enhanced community quarantine.

The strict quarantine measure, which is expected to be lifted by midnight of April 13, aims to limit the public’s movement and contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Philippines has so far recorded 2,084 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll at 88.

