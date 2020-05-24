DTI: Companion allowed for PWD, elderly, pregnant women in malls under MECQ

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Sunday that persons with disabilities (PWD) pregnant women, and senior citizens who will go to malls would be allowed a companion as part of easing restrictions under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo told The Manila Times in a text message that companions need not have a quarantine pass if the individual in any of the aforementioned groups was issued one.

Castelo also discussed the new guidelines under the MECQ concerning the PWDs, elderly, and expectant mothers during a Sunday virtual press briefing.

Castelo said that these vulnerable sectors were also given other privileges like special lanes in mall entrances and the exclusive use of elevators, among others.

But the DTI, however, told the Times that there was “nothing definite” about these new guidelines.

“We might [enforce the same guidelines], or relax a bit,” she said, “nothing definite yet.”