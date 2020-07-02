DTI ramps up livelihood programs for BP2 resumption

DTI Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is ramping up its livelihood programs as it prepares for the resumption of the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” (BP2) program.

DTI Undersecretary for Special Concerns and Trade Promotions Group (TPG) Abdulgani Macatoman said they are augmenting the agency’s entrepreneurship assistance and packages to prioritize would-be beneficiaries of BP2.

Included in the roster is the “Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso” (P3), which is a livelihood fund designed for lending to micro enterprises that have an asset size not exceeding P3 million.

“We are also working on strengthening the Livelihood Seeding Program, which will provide starting livelihood kits, business advisory assistance and service, amounting to P5,000 to P8,000 for those who are looking to start their own small business,” Macatoman said.

He shared that on the first batch of BP2, the DTI Region 8 Office has conducted business clinics and counseling sessions, trainings on entrepreneurship mindset and financial literacy, and distributed LSP kits to beneficiaries.

The DTI executive reiterated that BP2 is different from the “Hatid Probinsya” program which is implemented to help migrant workers, students, construction workers and tourists who were stranded when lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He further explained that the BP2 is a long-term program that addresses the congestion of Metro Manila’s urban areas by encouraging people, especially informal settlers to return to their home provinces and assist them in this transition with support and incentives on transportation, family, livelihood, housing, subsistence and education, among others.

He also noted that BP2 is part of the government strategy to ensure balanced regional development and equitable distribution of resource opportunities to foster inclusive countryside growth and create new regional economic hubs across the country.