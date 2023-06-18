DTI urged to craft guidelines vs online-selling scams

A party list lawmaker on Sunday called on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to work with courier firms in crafting guidelines that would remove the ban on recipients immediately opening and verifying the content of their packages upon delivery and address the increasing number of online-selling scams.

Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party list Rep. Margarita Nograles spoke out against the “restrictive” policy of courier companies which prohibit recipients from promptly opening packages to check if they got the correct item.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Nograles called on the DTI’s intervention on the matter, expressing concern over the potential implications on consumer rights and safety. INQ

FEATURED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>