Dua Lipa Drops New Song ‘Physical’, Announces New Album Release Date

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 31, 2020

UK pop queen, Dua Lipa has done it again. ‘Physical’, her newest release, is a certified bloody banger and it’s the third taking from her upcoming album.

The new single, ‘Physical’ borrows lyrics from Olivia Newton John’s ‘Physical’ and maintains the same kinda energy. It’s full of definitive vocal power and poppy grit we’ve all come to love.

Future Nostalgia will follow up Lipa’s self-titled debut album from 2017 and is set for release Friday, 3rd April via Warner.

Dua Lipa will make her way to Australia next month to headline the 2020 Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Official Party. She’ll be playing Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion Saturday, 29th February.

Dua Lipa won Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards. This year, she presented the same award to Billie Eilish.

Have a listen to ‘Physical’ down below.