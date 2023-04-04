Dua Lipa to Appear in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Movie Alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

The cast for the forthcoming, Greta Gerwig-helmed Barbie movie, based on Mattel’s long-running fashion doll, has been announced. Dua Lipa is among those who will join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (Barbie and Ken) onscreen, with Lipa set to portray a blue-haired Mermaid Barbie.

Other variations of Barbie in the film will be played by Issa Rae (President Barbie), Kate McKinnon (Gymnast Barbie), Hari Nef (Doctor Barbie), Alexandra Shipp (Writer Barbie) and more. Variations of Ken will be played by Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans. Will Ferrell will play a toy company CEO, while Helen Mirren is onboard as the film’s narrator.

Dua Lipa: “This Barbie Is a Mermaid”

Barbie is set to be released in Australian cinemas in July. Lady Bird and Little Women director Greta Gerwig is helming the film, based on a screenplay written co-written by her and Noah Baumbach. It will mark the first live-action Barbie film, after several animated and CGI movies, many of which were direct-to-video or streaming.

Barbie marks the second film project Lipa has been involved with. In 2021, she announced that she would make her acting debut in the Matthew Vaughn-directed spy thriller Argylle alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston and more. A release date for the film has not yet been announced, but it’s set to arrive on Apple TV+ sometime this year.

Future Nostalgia, Lipa’s Grammy-winning second album, arrived in 2020. Since then, she’s released a remix album (Club Future Nostalgia), toured the world, and appeared on songs with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John and Pnau, Calvin Harris and Young Thug.

Future Reading

Dua Lipa Review – Seven-Year-Old Lola Critiques Pop Star’s Sydney Show

Dua Lipa: 10 Essential Tracks

Dua Lipa & Elton John Team Up For ‘Cold Heart’, A Medley Perfected By PNAU