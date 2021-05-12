Dua Lipa wins big at Brits, urges health worker pay raise

LONDON: Dua Lipa called for a fair pay raise for UK health workers at the Brit Awards in the O2 Arena in London.

Lipa, who took home the female solo artist and album of the year titles, highlighted nurse and academic Elizabeth Anionwu’s words to say there was a “massive disparity between gratitude and respect” for those on the front line.

“I think what we should do is we should all give a massive, massive round of applause and give [British Prime Minister] Boris [Johnson] a message that we all support a fair pay rise for our front line,” she said.