Dubai Police Announced as Winner at The International Innovation Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 52 award recipients at the International Innovation Awards 2021. Spearheading the Innovation Revolution, the International Innovation Awards which aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.

The award drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries and countries. 52 emerged as victors from the 260 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organization & Culture.

Dubai Police’s Award-Winning Innovations

Dubai Police was awarded for two exceptional innovations at the International Innovation Awards 2021. Dubai Police received awards for their winning innovations, EFAAD and the Dubai Police Next 50 Innovation Hub, under the Service & Solution and Organization & Culture Categories.

Dubai Police’s EFFAD

Dubai Police’s EFAAD, which won under the Service & Solution Category, is a scholarship and training program initiative launched by The Dubai Police Scholarship and Recruitment Department in 2017 to contribute to H.E. Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and HH. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum’s vision of Dubai providing other employment and academic opportunities to citizens residing in the UAE.

EFAAD is an intelligent platform that includes comprehensive and interactive features that contribute to providing student services brightly and innovatively as it seeks to employ intelligent applications to activate the process of employment, internship, communication, follow-up and evaluation for students studying inside and outside the country.

The automation of the platform has reduced the processes from 12 procedures to 3 which has reduced the transaction time to zero. It works to transfer over 80 traditional services which can save 10 manpower to the possibility of 24/7 unmanned automation and enhance the productivity by up to 100%-200%, saving more than AED 3,858,140 every year.

The served target audiences are Dubai Police employees, university and scholarship students, and public and private institutions. University Students are provided with an internship program that enables them to gain experience in different work environments, assist in building a solid work ethic mindset and enhance their skills. Academic Recruitment is one of the most sought out scholarship programs in Dubai where exceptional students are given a chance to be sponsored by Dubai Police to become working employees in the force.

One of the most exciting elements of the platform is providing employees and students with the opportunity to study abroad and gain experience and dependency in foreign environments. It enables communication skill development and increases their qualifications in becoming Dubai Police Ambassadors. Dubai Police believes that focusing the attention on university students’ young and bright minds will add value to the efficiency of the force and manage innovative projects to secure a solid future.

Dubai Police Next 50 Innovation Hub

Dubai Police Next 50 Innovation Hub, which was awarded under the Organization & Culture Category, is a transformation initiative that was launched in 2017 in Dubai Police. The Dubai Police chose the number “50” as it coincides with the Centennial of the United Arab Emirates’ independence. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai launched the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 to provide a road map for the future of the UAE beyond 2021. From 2021 to 2071, the number “50” creates a focus and draws people’s attention to the transformation that the Centennial Plan will bring to the country.

When H.E. Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, launched the initiative, his vision was to transform the Dubai Police innovation ecosystem and engage young officers in the innovation process. While Dubai Police has always been a hub for innovation, the further effort was needed to redesign the current innovation system, restructure the organisation and reorganise units and empower young recruits to adjust to the demographic changes taking place in the society.

The initiative was a large-scale transformation and led by the innovation team. It had five components: rethink strategy, reorganise teams, re-engineer the process, train employees, build culture, measure progress, assess and admire results. Rethinking the Strategy focuses on innovation, digital transformation, and communication to engage with the community. Reorganising the teams involves creating an innovation council to connect with innovators inside and outside the force. Streamlining the Innovation Process consists of creating a nimble and agile process that is adaptable to internal and external forces shaping the world. Building capacity includes coaching innovators and officers with creative minds to take advantage of design thinking approaches to problem-solving. Building the culture involves a change mindset and behavior to drive change. Lastly, measurement comprises tracking and measuring progress to improve, learn and develop.

The initiative has now led Dubai Police to become among the top police forces in the world to hold several key performance indicators that relate to crime prevention and crime reduction, police confidence, road safety, and emergency response time.

