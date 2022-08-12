Duckhams Announces Rebranding Initiative

The move will introduce unified branding for the company, aligned with its global direction.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Internationally renowned and leading motor oil brand Duckhams announces its rebranding and repackaging of products in Malaysia and Singapore to align its regional presence with the overall global positioning.



Thumbs up for Duckhams QXR – the original British motor oil since 1899

The shift to a unified branding and messaging which was recently shared with distributors and partners on July 23 at an event, illustrates Duckhams growing ambition in the market when delivering top-quality products to consumers across the world.

“This brand refresh by Duckhams in the ASEAN region will help blend the brand’s great legacy with today’s customer and consumer needs. We believe this will give the brand a tremendous facelift in the region and enable the brand to appeal to a new set of younger audiences who have entered the market in the last 10 years,” shared Jabir Sheth, Chairman of Duckhams.

“Duckhams will continue with this journey of contemporizing the brand to reaffirm their commitment to clients as a trusted and reliable company in the region.“

As a brand, Duckhams has had a celebrated history not just within Malaysia, but also in neighbouring Singapore since the 1980s. Having undergone a significant change, Duckhams announced a global rebranding in 2017 with a keen eye on expanding internationally. With a long-standing market presence in the region, it only made sense for Duckhams to position Malaysia and Singapore as their key markets.

“Duckhams has a legacy of over 100 years. We believe this will make the brand more contemporary and relevant for today’s times. The new modernised look will enable the brand to speak to a wider age spectrum of the population from the age of 20 years onwards. We believe the rebranding will elevate awareness, more identifiable and trustworthy, and will progress the brand to a more successful journey for the next 100 years,” said K.R. Venkataraman, Duckham’s Global CEO. “It is not just the rebranding; it is our commitment to understand the needs of our current younger generations and to reaffirm our continuous strive for better products to serve the industry,” added Venkataraman

First established in 1899 by British chemist Alexander Duckham, the brand has been a leading lubricants technology powerhouse fueled by a legacy of technological advancement embodied in the products. The history of Duckhams Oils includes pioneering engineering developments in aviation, breaking land speed records, and prestigious motorsport heritage. Some of the greatest names in motorsports, including James Hunt and Ayrton Senna, rely on Duckham Oils for an edge.

To learn more, visit www.duckhams.com .

About Duckhams

An independent company based in UK, Duckhams has been inextricably linked to British motoring heritage since 1899, having invented Europe’s first multigrade oil an advancement that changed the face of automotive lubricants forever. Today, Duckhams has relaunched with a range of products for both historic vehicles and mainstream passenger cars alike, while sticking firmly to the principles that have guided the brand for over 100 hundred years.