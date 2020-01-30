Dune Rats Drop New Song & Film Clip ‘Stupid Is As Stupid Does’

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 31, 2020

Brisbane surf punk trio, Dune Rats have done the ol’ triple drop this morning. We’ve received a new track ‘Stupid Is As Stupid Does’ with a special feature from K. Flay, a film clip, and their third studio album.

The new track is a classic Dune Rats bop, the kind that’d perfectly soundtrack a fun Summer day with your mates. The clip captures that too. It sees the Dunies pick up K. Flay in their fancy beemer and drive around LA, before heading down to Santa Monica Pier for a day of fun.

On the new album, out today, drummer and back up vocalist, BC Michaels says, “This is our favourite album we’ve ever made. It took a few years to get it together but we got to go to a bunch of cool places and we are super proud of it. We’d be stoked if other people like it as much as us.”

Dune Rats kick off their national album tour at the end of next month. Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne’s shows are all running low on tickets. You can catch all the dates down below.

[embedded content]

Dune Rats ‘Hurry Up and Wait’ National Tour 2020

With Ruby Fields, Dear Seattle and Totty

Saturday, 29th February

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide (AA)

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Sunday, 1st March

Metro City, Perth (18+)

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Friday, 6th March

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (AA)

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Saturday, 7th March

Big Top Luna Park, Sydney (AA)

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Sunday, 8th March

Festival Hall – Melbourne (AA)

Tickets: Secret Sounds