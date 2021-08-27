Dunes and doppelgangers

The James Webb Space Telescope is getting ready to ship to its launch site. NASA reports that testing of the giant observatory has wrapped up, and technicians will now prepare it for a journey through the Panama Canal to Kourou, French Guiana. An Ariane 5 rocket will blast it into space as early as November, though a final date has not yet been set. Pictured: The space telescope after completing testing. Image credit: NASA/Chris Gunn.

NASA is trying to figure out how to make plants a little more relaxed in space. The agency says that one experiment on SpaceX’s 23rd resupply mission to the International Space Station will help researchers understand how plants respond to the stress of microgravity. The experiment, called Advanced Plant Experiment-08 (APEX-08), will grow a small flowering plant called Arabidopsis thaliana on board the ISS. Scientists will apply any learnings toward helping astronauts grow food on future long duration missions.

Perseverance has made it to a Martian “Citadelle.” Here, the rover will make a second attempt at collecting a rock sample. The first rock Perseverance tried to sample was too crumbly and fell apart. We still don’t know the outcome of Perserverance’s second attempt, but in the meantime, you can follow the rover’s movements on this map from NASA.

Blue Origin launched several science experiments to space on board its New Shepard capsule. The Aug. 26 flight carried experiments from Carthage College, the Southwest Research Institute, NASA, and the University of Florida. Additionally, New Shepard ferried thousands of postcards from students involved in Blue Origin’s Club for the Future — the company’s STEM education nonprofit.