Duoning Enters Partnership with BioAces to Expand Cell Analysis Portfolio

Duoning obtained exclusive license from BioAces for its cell analysis portfolio

Through the partnership, the two companies will advance the development and commercialization of cell counters worldwide

SHANGHAI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Duoning”) entered into a strategic partnership with BioAces Shanghai Life Science Co., Ltd. (“BioAces”) to obtain the exclusive global rights for its cell analysis portfolio, including the commercialized smart cell analyzers CytScop® PRO and CytScop® MINI.

Cell counters are used in the flow of entire bioprocess for the biological products such as vaccines and antibodies, providing timely insight into the growth status of cells. Up to now, BioAces has developed a variety of cell counters, including the new generation smart cell analyzer CytScop® PRO. It is fully automated and intelligent with features of high throughput, dual fluorescence and data integrity and traceability, which can significantly reduce errors caused by manual counting and offer quick, reliable and stable test results.

“Cell counting is an essential step in the cell culture process. The introduction of BioAces’ cell counters will not only complete our portfolio in the cell culture segment, but also synergize with our culture media and other supplies to provide a more integrated solution”, said Wang Meng, Chairman and CEO of Duoning. “In addition, BioAces’ core team that is drawn from a world-class university has deep industry insight and builds an efficient R&D system. We will exert synergetic effects, allowing us to rank among the forefront of the world in the field of cell culture and even the whole life science.”

Feng Ziyin, founder of BioAces, said, “I’d like to thank Duoning for its support and recognition, which makes us more confident to become an innovator in the localization of life science instruments, represented by cell analysis. With Duoning’s help, we will further strengthen the research and development of core technologies, expand product lines, improve delivery levels and explore overseas markets to meet the rapidly growing customer demand.”

BioAces is an innovator and a pioneer in live-cell imaging and microfluidic chips, focusing on cell analysis and process monitoring technologies for biological reactions. The core technology of its products is originated from the transformation of the research achievements by its R&D team with members from Peking University, and manufacturing process of the products is one hundred percent localized. BioAces’ products include real-time dynamic live cell imaging system, flow cytometry instrument and high content analysis equipment, which are widely used in the upstream process development of vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies (CGTs) and other biological products.

About Duoning

Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a leading one-stop shop dedicated to providing integrated bioprocess solutions from the development to the commercialization of biologics products in China. we operate two main business segments, bioprocess solutions and laboratory products and relative services, and seek to help partners achieve efficient, stable, high-quality and cost-controllable drug development and manufacturing processes. For more information, please visit: www.duoningbio.com.