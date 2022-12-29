Duoning maintains supply chain stability with operation of factory in Wuxi

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wuxi Duoning Factory, one of the seven manufacturing sites owned by Duoning Biotechnology, has been put into operation recently. The factory, through producing culture media and filters, is designed to provide optimal and quality-controlled bioprocess solutions as well as to meet the mass production demands from biopharmaceuticals industry.

Located in the Wuxi-Singapore Industrial Park in Jiangsu Province, the factory covers an area of about 20,000 square meters. Nearly 6000 of those square meters are developed for production lines in accordance with GMP and ISO dual quality system standards. The factory is planned to have three major sections, including three production lines for dry powder cell media (up to 3,000 kilograms), one 4,000 liters liquid cell culture media production line , and production lines for filters. The factory benchmarks itself against the world-class production procedure.

Cell culture media is one of the most important raw materials in the upstream of biopharmaceuticals, while filters are widely used in the bioprocess from upstream to downstream. As of November 31, 2022, Duoning Biotechnology’s cell culture media were used in the highest number of antibody and CGT projects that entered into the BLA stage and commercialization stage among all Chinese cell culture media providers.

Since its establishment in 2005, Duoning Biotechnology has been committed to provide excellent products and services to customers. It also works to learn about customers’ needs and provide cost-effective bioprocess solutions. It will continue to shoulder the mission to build an industry-leading service system to facilitate the long-term growth of the biopharmaceuticals.

About Duoning Biotechnology

Founded in 2005, Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is dedicated to providing one-stop solutions for biopharmaceutical customers, including products and services for biologics products research, development and commercialization.

*GMP: Good Manufacturing Practice, CGT: Cell and Gene Therapy, BLA: Biologics License Application