DuPont Transportation & Industrial to Increase Zytel® PA66 Prices in Asia

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Effective October 19, 2020, or as soon as contracts allow, DuPont Transportation & Industrial will increase prices for DuPont™ Zytel® PA66 products in Asia by the equivalent of US$210 per metric ton for unreinforced grades and US$150 per metric ton for reinforced grades. Higher increases may be required for some specific grades.

