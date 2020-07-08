Duque: Cebu City stays under ECQ due to surge in Covid-19 cases

CEBU City will remain under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) as hospitals there have been overwhelmed due to a surge in cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said.

In a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte aired over state-run PTV-4 early Wednesday, Duque noted the quick case doubling time — or the amount of time needed for an area’s number of cases to double — was too short, at less than seven days.

“That puts them (Cebu City residents) at high risk, and their critical care utilization rate mataas (is high). Ibig sabihin na-overwhelm na po ‘yung kanilang health systems capacity (It means their health systems capacity is already overwhelmed),” Duque said.

A high critical care utilization rate means that many Covid-19 patients are using hospital beds and mechanical ventilators, he added.

Cebu City is the lone area placed under ECQ or the strictest form of lockdown until July 15.

Previously, Duterte designated Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to spearhead the national government’s response to the pandemic in the city.

In the same meeting, the President said he observed that residents of Cebu were “nonchalant” during the critical days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had all the warnings in place and the police were very strict but following the national direction. But it could only arrest so many so much. Ang nahalata ko kasi Sir sa Cebu, nonchalant sila during the critical days sa pagputok nito,” Duterte said.

“People were partying, gambling outside of their houses in Talisay, that’s in Cebu. Basta para sa kanila balewala. And sabi ko nga kayong mga Cebuano huwag kayong magalit sa akin. Do not… I’m a Cebuano and I have every reason to be concerned about the welfare of the province of my father,” he added.

The Cebu City Health Department has recorded 7,015 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the city. The number of patients who have recovered is at 2,910, while the death toll is registered at 253.

Nationwide, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 47,873, with 12,386 recoveries and 1,309 deaths.