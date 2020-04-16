Duque clarifies: Spraying, misting a no-no on humans; OK on non-living items

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III clarified Thursday that spraying and misting during the coronavirus pandemic is only prohibited on humans and not on inanimate objects.

During the technical working group (TWG) meeting of the health subpanel of House’s Defeat COVID-19 Committee (DCC), Duque said studies have shown that spraying on humans cause skin irritation, skin lesions, and may even affect the eyes and lungs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health secretary added that it can also lead to asthmatic attacks.

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa ngalan ng DOH dahil sa kalituhan na inyong nabanggit. Pero malinaw ang ating guidelines na ang ating mariin na pinagbabawal ay direktamenteng pag-spray, misting or spray sa mga tao mismo,” Duque said.

FEATURED STORIES

(I would like to apologize on behalf of DOH over the confusion on this issue. But our guidelines are clear that we are prohibiting direct spraying and misting on humans.)

While it is prohibited on humans, spraying on non-living items is okay.

“Pero ‘yung pag-sspray sa inanimate objects, sa mga lamesa (on tables), kung saan-saan (anywhere), hindi naman ito delikado sa mga tao (this is not hazardous to people). Ganunpaman, nirerekumenda ng inyong DOH ay ‘yung (Nevertheless, the DOH is recommending) surface wiping with the disinfectants,” Duque said.

Duque also underscored that spraying and misting are only allowed for those wearing a complete personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Kapag walang PPE, hindi pwedeng i-sprayan (If one is not wearing PPE, then spraying is not allowed),” Duque said.

“Ang nakakatakot sa spray or misting ay yung potential ng aerosolizing. Pwedeng yung tao ay may dalang mikrobyo o may dalang COVID virus ay biglang naubo o nahatsing dahil nga may misting, pwedeng umikot-ikot yung virus at yung susunod na tao ay pwedeng malanghap niya at magkakasakit din siya,” Duque said.

(What is scary about spraying or misting is the potential of aerosolizing. If someone who is carrying the COVID virus suddenly sneezes or coughs because of misting, the virus can spread with the person next to them contracting the sickness.)

ADVERTISEMENT

DOH earlier said there is no evidence to support that spraying or misting, whether done indoors or outdoors, would kill the new coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 that causes the respiratory disease.

As of April 16, there are 5,660 COVID-19 cases in the country, with the death toll at 362.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ