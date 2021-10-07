Duque seeks Duterte order for release of health workers’ Bayanihan 2 allowances

HEALTH Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd on Wednesday asked President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday to issue an administrative order to allow the Department of Health (DoH) to release the meals, accommodation, and transportation (MAT) allowances of the country's health workers.

In a pre-recorded meeting with the President, Duque said that the provision of MAT allowance will cover 423,000 healthcare workers who did not receive the benefit under the expired Bayanihan 2 from Sept. 15, 2020 to Dec. 19, 2020.

“Ang DoH ay naghanda ng isang administrative order at akin na pong binigay kay Executive Secretary Medialdea para pagtibayin ang legal na batayan sa pagpapamahagi ng MAT allowance para sa ating healthcare workers na hindi pa nakatanggap ng nasabing benepisyo noon pong September to December 2020 (The DoH has prepared an administrative order and I have given it to Executive Secretary [Salvador] Medialdea to confirm the legal basis for the distribution of MAT allowance for our healthcare workers who have not received the said benefit since September to December 2020),” Duque said.

“Hinihiling namin ang approval ninyo Mr. President upang aming maibigay ang allowance na nabanggit ko para sa ating mga mangagagawang pangkalusagan (We are requesting your approval Mr. President so that we can provide the allowance I mentioned for our health workers),” he added.

These allowances were promised under the Bayanihan 2 — the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

Duque said the President's authorization would be needed for the release of the allowances as Bayanihan 2 had already lapsed in June 2021.

The Health chief said there is enough funds for the MAT allowance—from the DoH's savings amounting to P1.23 billion and from the contingency fund of the Office of the President worth P1.28 billion.

Meanwhile, Duque reported that the One Hospital Command Center (OHCC), the country's hospital referral system, has been receiving fewer calls—a sign that Covid-19 cases are starting to decline.

He said that calls being received by OHCC almost decreased by half as compared to the number of calls in August.

The DoH chief said that this may also mean that Covid-19 cases in the country are also decreasing.

Since Tuesday, the Philippines logged less than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases.

In the same meeting with the President, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenanza reported that a number of hospitals in Metro Manila have withdrawn their request for manpower support from the national government as Covid-19 cases continue to decline.

Lorenzana said St. Luke's Hospital and San Juan de Dios Hospital have cancelled their appeal for additional medical personnel due to the decreasing number of cases in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Lorenanza said that the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City asked for the retention of the eight medical personnel that were sent by the government to augment the hospital's workforce.