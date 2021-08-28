Duque to resign once CoA issues cleared

HEALTH Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said that he intends to resign once the Department of Health (DoH) clears the issues that were flagged by the Commission on Audit (CoA) in its 2020 report.

Speaking on radio dzBB on Saturday, Duque said that he has informed President Rodrigo Duterte that he would step down once the DoH has resolved all of its deficiencies.

This also comes after Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has called on Duque to “make the supreme sacrifice” and resign to save the President from further embarrassment during the hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Friday.

“Ang aking pakiusap lang ay i-clear yung CoA findings and observations and yung action plan and then I am leaving, alam naman nila na yun ang aking posisyon, I just want to clear….. lahat ng CoA findings ng Department of Health (I only want to clear the CoA findings and observations, as well as the action plan and then I am leaving. He [Go] knows that is my position, I just want to clear all the CoA findings of the Department of Health,” Duque said.

He stresses that his conscience is clear and he never made a centavo in his second stint as Health secretary, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Basta sa akin malinis ang konsensya mo, yun ang pinakamahalaga sa lahat, wala kang ginawang katiwalian, wala kang ginawang masama, wala kang ginawa para makagulang sa tao (As long as your conscience is clear, that is important, you never did corruption, you never did wrong and you never took advantage of other people), ” Duque said.