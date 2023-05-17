Durapower unveils DP Flex lightweight battery module

Provides significant energy density benefits from cutting-edge technology, lightweight design and vehicle chassis integration

Has fast charging, flexible system deployment and is applicable in all weather conditions

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Singaporean Lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Durapower Holdings Pte Ltd (“Durapower“) wishes to announce the launch of the new DP Flex battery module at the Future Mobility Asia 2023 event exhibition at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, from 17 May 2023 to 19 May 2023.



DP Flex Battery Module, Image: Durapower Group

The DP Flex is a relatively compact battery module with advanced, proprietary lithium battery technology which provides significant energy density advantages due to its light weight of 63 kilograms and integration with an electric vehicle chassis.

The DP Flex is the first of its kind by Durapower and provides several benefits such as:

Cutting-edge technology maximises energy density and efficiency

Lightweight design with no compromise on structural integrity

Able to use the electric vehicle chassis as the battery pack enclosure [1] , resulting in potential significant energy density benefits from the overall lighter weight

Flexible system design to meet various heavy-dutyapplication needs and/or load cycles

Applicable in all weather conditions and seasons

Second-life deployment capability reduces total cost of ownership

Has attained UN ECE R100 (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Regulation No.100), UN38.3 (United Nations 38.3), International Electrotechnical Commission 62660-2, and International Electrotechnical Commission 62619 certifications

The flexible, modular design of the DP Flex enables it to be easily adapted for various applications, including using electric vehicle chassis as the battery pack enclosure, or installation into cabinets or containers for stationary energy storage system applications. DP Flex adds to Durapower’s existing product portfolio of battery solutions, and translates into compatibility with a wide range of commercial vehicles.

Mr Kelvin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Durapower Group commented, “We are pleased to showcase our lightweight next generation commercial electric vehicle battery module that is also flexible enough to be conveniently installed for stationary battery energy storage system applications and second-life deployment. The high energy density DP Flex also highlights Durapower’s technical capability and innovation to push the boundaries of the energy storage industry to offer more efficient clean energy solutions to the world.”

The DP Flex specification sheet and product video is available at https://durapowergroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/durapower-dp-flex-2023.pdf and https://durapowergroup.com/dp-flex/.

About Future Mobility Asia

Spanning 15,000 square metres of mobility enabling innovators, Future Mobility Asia (https://www.future-mobility.asia/) is a comprehensive showcase of all future clean mobility concepts, solutions, technologies and innovations. Organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy Thailand, the exhibition and summit is the central meeting point for OEMs, mobility innovators, after-market suppliers and technology solution providers to meet, network and drive forward the mobility transition and transformation in Asia.

Electric and autonomous vehicle demonstrations will take place to bring about accelerated commercial adoption launches for autonomous, passenger and commercial vehicles and announcements of new technologies, products and innovations. There is also a robust line-up of engaging activities ranging from on-floor lighthouse projects, case studies and start-up showcases, start-up venture capitalist pitching, to hackathons.

The global electric mobility market size is set to surpass US $718 billion by 2030[2], highlighting the enormous potential in this sector.

About Durapower Group (www.durapowergroup.com)

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 24 countries and 49 cities, including European Countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

[1] Installation in electric vehicles requires close collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to ensure proper module protection.

[2] https://www.future-mobility.asia/