GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — September 21 (the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month) is the Mid-autumn Day, a traditional Chinese festival. A poster themed “Enjoy Guangdong Pomelo, Enjoy Mid-autumn Festival” circulates on a 19.5-meter-high, 12.2-meter-wide screen at the Times Square in New York, the United States of America, 14,000 kilometers away from China, according to Xinhua Screen Media Co., Ltd., who tenants the screen.



The round fruit on the poster is called Guangdong Pomelo. It has been planted in China over 3,000 years. Why do Chinese people eat pomelo in Mid-autumn Festival?

“Pomelo has a special meaning in China,” said Geoge, who has worked in Guangdong for many years. This fruit is homophonous to “traveller” (youzi) in Chinese. During the Mid-autumn Festival, which stands for reunion, these travellers will eat pomelos to reflect how they miss their relatives and hometown. Besides, the pomelos are large and round, which also symbolizes reunion in traditional culture of China. In the end, pomelo is also homophonous to “blessing the children” in Chinese, which means auspiciousness. Chinese people eat pomelos at this festival, hoping to be blessed by the Luna.

Pomelos are sweet and juicy, with up to 45-65£¥ flesh edible, every 100 grams of which contains 34.8-45 mg vitamin C, as well as vitamin B1, B2, beta-carotene and other vitamins and minerals. With high sugar content, moderate taste, rich nutrition and long-term shelf life, this fruit is called “natural canned food”. However, many people associate pomelo with a tinge of bitterness, and the honey pomelo from Meizhou, Guangdong Province, China, will dispel this concern.

In Meizhou City, Guangdong Province, China, the local soil is rich in selenium, and there are natural lush forests. Thus the local pomelos are sweet and delicious. With thin skin, the pomelos are easy to peel, and their flesh is crystal clear and succulent.

As the Mid-autumn Festival is approaching, people travelling away from their hometown are sure to pick up a Guangdong pomelo and taste it, releasing their homesickness.

