DUs refund P20B to customers

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has directed power distributors to refund P20 billion to their customers.

The ERC, in its recent report to the House of Representatives, said the amount represents the amount of discount granted to customers, the market transaction fee refund and over recoveries in the pass-through and distribution charge.

“Upon evaluation and verification of the reportorial requirements submitted, the Commission approved and directed the concerned Distribution Utilities to refund a total amount of P20,145,890,691.21 to their respective customers,” said ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera.

Following the ERC’s directive, customers of distribution utilities (DUs) experienced rate reductions of P0.0025 to P0.9118 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in Luzon; P0.0028 to P1.3182 per kWh in Visayas; and P0.0151 to P0.9118 per kWh in Mindanao in the past year.

For this year, rates dropped by P0.0014 to P1.5064 per kWh in Luzon, P0.0088 to P0.5719 per kWh in Visayas; and P0.0070 to P0.4348 per kWh in Mindanao.

For Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and Cagayan Electric Power and Light Co. (Cepalco), the refund rates amounted to P0.1528 per kWh and P0.0268 per kWh, respectively, representing overrecoveries in the distribution charges.

For the market transaction fee, the rate reduction in Meralco and Cepalco stood at around P0.0029 per kWh to P0.0039 per kWh.



The ERC said it has established a systematic confirmation process of pass- through charges to ensure appropriate recovery of the various pass-through charges in an efficient manner, and that these periodic adjustments are implemented properly in accordance with the approved automatic cost adjustment mechanisms.

Under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9136 or the “Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001,” the ERC is authorized to require report or documents from the electric power industry participants.