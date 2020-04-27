Duterte abolishes PCDSPO

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed Executive Order (EO) No. 111, abolishing the Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office (PCDSPO), effective immediately.

“Pursuant to the rationalization and streamlining efforts to achieve simplicity, economy and efficiency in government, the PCDSPO is hereby abolished,” read Section 3 of the executive order.

“All agencies, bureaus and offices previously attached to the PCDSPO under EO No. 4 are retained and shall remain under the offices having actual supervision and jurisdiction over them as of the date of the effectivity of this Order, provided that such existing arrangements may be modified, in consultation with the concerned agencies, through an executive issuance from the OP,” read the executive order.

OP is the Office of the President.

Based on EO No. 111, Memorandum Order 32 (s. 1986) created the Office of the Press Secretary, led by a press secretary who served as the President’s official spokesman.

Later, by virtue of EO No. 4 (s. 2010) and other issuances, the Office of the Press Secretary was reorganized, “and the task of informing and communicating to the people the policies, programs, official activities and achievements of the OP and the Executive department, as well as the development and implementation of communication strategies, were shared between the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and its attached agencies, the PCDSPO and the Presidential Spokesperson,” continued EO No. 111.

There “is a need to update and harmonize the functions of the said communications offices under the OP to ensure the efficient and effective performance of their common mandate and to streamline the release of relevant information to the public,” it read.

In Section 1 of EO No. 111, Duterte ordered the the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson (OPS) reconstituted under the OP.

“It shall be headed by a Presidential Spokesperson, who shall have the rank and emoluments of a Cabinet Secretary,” it continued.

“The OPS shall review and modify, as may be necessary, its existing organizational structure and staffing pattern to effectively and efficiently carry out the functions prescribed herein. The new organizational structure and staffing pattern shall be subject to the approval of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), except for positions which are beyond the authority of the DBM to approve or unless the President opts to exercise such approving authority directly,” it explained.

The executive order enumerated the functions of the OPS.

It shall, among other things, “Discharge the function of speaking for the President on matters pertaining to his actions, policies, programs, official activities and accomplishments,” and, “Provide news and information to the public by utilizing relevant mass media and other emerging platforms”.

The OPS and the PCOO “shall coordinate on all activities when the nature thereof is directly relevant to the functions of both,” elaborated EO No. 111.