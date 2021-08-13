Duterte accepts Avisado resignation as Budget chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of Secretary Wendel Avisado as the top official of the Department of the Budget and Management (DBM), according to his spokesman, Harry Roque, Jr.

“PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) has accepted Sec. Wendel Avisado’s resignation due to medical reasons,” Roque said in a statement on Friday.

He said the Chief Executive has designated Undersecretary Tina Rose Marie Canda as the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the DBM.

Avisado, who was afflicted with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), took a medical leave from August 2 to 13 on the advice of his doctor. He was hospitalized for eight days and went under quarantine for over a month.

Days before the DBM confirmed Avisado went on leave, rumors have surfaced that he has resigned or was fired from his post.