Duterte admin hit over double standard on VFA, China travel ban amid COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has slammed the government’s apparent contrasting principles in dealing with the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and imposing a travel ban on China amid the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Robredo said the Duterte administration was too swift to decide on the termination of the VFA with the United States but was ostensibly hesitant on enforcing travel restrictions on China to control the spread of COVID-19, which started in Wuhan City, Hubei, and infected at least 45,000 and killed over 1,100 worldwide.

“Nakakagulat na ganoon kabilis, nakakagulat na — kasi iyong naiisip ko iyong pumutok iyong coronavirus. Iyon, iyong agarang pagdesisyon ng pamahalaan kinakailangan para maproteksyunan iyong kalusugan ng mga mamamayan, pero naghintay pa ng ilang araw bago nagdesisyon,” Robredo told reporters on Wednesday.

(It was shocking that it decided too fast, its shocking because if I think about when the coronavirus flared-up the quick decision of the government was needed to protect public health but they waited for few days before they decided on it.)

“Dito ako nagugulat kasi may mga inaasahan tayong agarang desisyon, hindi naman nagdedesisyon kaagad. Pero ito na kailangang pag-isipan nang maayos, sobra naman yatang bilis,” she added.

(I am surprised by this because when we expect quick decisions over some things, they do not decide fast. But when they need to think hard and well over certain issues, they act too hastily.)

According to Robredo, President Rodrigo Duterte appears to have disregarded the opinion of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Senate and just considered the cancellation of Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s US visa in deciding to annul the VFA.

“Parang sinantabi iyong pakikiusap ng AFP, ng Senate, ng iba pang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan. Nagdesisyon kaagad. Hindi ko maintindihan kung ano iyong dahilan. Isang bagay na kailangang pag-aralan nang mabuti, isang bagay na kailangang pagdiskusyunan muna, bakit minamadali?” Robredo asked.

(It seems that the pleas of the AFP, the Senate, and other government officials were ignored. The decision was immediately made. I cannot understand the justification. It’s something that needs thorough study, it’s something that needs to be carefully discussed first, why was it being rushed?)

“Minamadali ba dahil sa galit na hindi napagbigyan iyong mga kaalyado? Galit dahil sa may kinanselang visa? Parang hindi ito tama na iyong security ng ating bansa iyong nakataya,” she added.

(Is it being rushed because of anger that an ally was not given the favor? Anger due a canceled visa? It think something is not right here that the security of our nation is at stake.)

Despite calls on social media and from Robredo to immediately block Chinese flights as urgent measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines, Duterte insisted there was no need to do so. But Duterte backtracked after health officials confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the country on January 30.

On the VFA abrogation, Duterte made the decision after being triggered by the cancellation of Dela Rosa’s US visa. Duterte and Dela Rosa are close allies, whose relationship can be traced from way back when the President was still the mayor of Davao City.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) already formalised the Philippines repeal of the VFA through a termination notice signed by Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. The notice of VFA termination was sent to the US government on February 11.

