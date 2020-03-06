Duterte admin’s net satisfaction climbs to ‘excellent’ – SWS

MANILA, Philippines — The net satisfaction of the Duterte administration climbed by six points at +73 which the Social Weather Stations (SWS) classified as “excellent.”

The latest SWS survey released Thursday night showed that 81 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with the general performance of the current administration.

Seven percent were “dissatisfied” while 12 were “neither satisfied nor dissatisfied,” according to the survey.

The Duterte administration’s net satisfaction was up by six points from the +67 “very good” in September 2019.

“(This) matches the record-high “excellent” +73 in June 2019,” the SWS said.

The SWS said the administration’s net satisfaction rating in the following areas was “very good” in helping the poor (+64); fighting terrorism (+61); providing information needed by the citizens to properly examine what the government is doing (+58); having clear policies (+56); developing a healthy economy (+53); reconciling with Muslim rebels (+51); and protecting the freedom of the press (+50).

The pollster said the administration rated “good” on fighting crimes (+49); reconciling with communist rebels (+48); foreign relations (+47)’ acting according to what the people want (+45); defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+32); and; eradicating graft and corruption (+31).

Meanwhile, the current administration was “moderate” on ensuring that no family will ever be hungry (+29); recovering the ‘’hidden wealth” stolen by Marcos and his cronies (+25), and fighting inflation (+12).

The SWS said that the six-point rise in the Duterte administration’s overall net satisfaction rating “was due to increases in all areas.”

The pollster said its rating rose “excellent” from a “very good.”

“It stayed excellent in the Visayas, up from +70 in September to +80 in December. It stayed excellent in Mindanao, up slightly from +70 in September to +72 in December,” the SWS said.

“It also stayed excellent in Metro Manila, up slightly from +71 in September to +72 in December,” it added.

