Duterte again hits corruption in DPWH projects, but clears ‘moneyed’ Mark Villar

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Mark Villar already has a lot of money and do not need to pocket government funds anymore, President Rodrigo Duterte said this Monday night as he lamented anew the corruption in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects.

“Si Villar mayaman na ‘yan. Si Sec. Villar maraming pera hindi na kailangang mangurakot. Ang problema sa baba malakas pa rin hanggang ngayon. ‘Yung mga projects sa baba ‘yun ang laro diyan,” Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech.

Just last week, Duterte said no infrastructure project could start without any under-the-table deals.

“Ito lang, itong mga contractor. The first whiff, makaamoy ka lang na hinihingian ka… Dito sa DPWH malakas ‘yan diyan. Projects, ‘yung mga project engineers, iyan, iyan lahat, road right-of-way, grabe ang corruption diyan,” Duterte said in a taped speech aired on October 14.

“Walang construction na uumpisa dito na walang transaction. Mayroon ‘yan,” he added.

Despite Duterte’s corruption claims, Malacañang said the President still has trust and confidence in Villar.

“Full trust and confidence po (si Presidente) kay Secretary Villar dahil despite the corruption in DPWH, naka-deliver po si Secretary Villar,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised Palace press briefing last week.

