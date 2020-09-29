Duterte, Angel Locsin ‘most admired’ man and woman in PH—survey

President Rodrigo Duterte and actress Angel Locsin have topped the list of “most admired” men and women in the Philippines in 2020.

This is the second year that both ranked first together in YouGov’s “World’s Most Admired” list.

Duterte received an “admiration score” of 19.67%, while the Darna star has a score of 15.03%, as per YouGov’s report on Sept. 23.

Among the most admired Filipinas are second and third placers Catriona Gray and Sarah Geronimo, Liza Soberano who comes in sixth, Marian Rivera at number 10, and Vice President Leni Robredo who ranks 15th.

Female international personalities admired by Filipinos include Taylor Swift, Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey and Queen Elizabeth II.

On the list of men, the only other Filipinos who made it are Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. Foreign men whom Filipinos admire are Jackie Chan, Pope Francis, Bill Gates, Keanu Reeves, Barack Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Barack and Michelle Obama are the world’s most admired man and woman, with Barack bumping off Bill Gates from the top spot last year. In the Philippines, Barack ranks as the 8th-most admired man, while Michelle is at the 11th spot.

YouGov, a United Kingdom market research and data analytics firm, held online polls in 42 areas from January to March this year to gather nominations that answer the question, “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?” Lists of 20 men and women were then compiled based on the nominations.

The lists were used to poll people in the 42 areas from May to September, who answered the questions “Who do you truly admire?” And “Who do you most admire?” The first question allowed multiple selections, while the second required a choice of only one person.

YouGov said in its report, “By asking respondents two questions, we can understand both the breadth (i.e. global reach) and the intensity of a person’s support.” /ra

