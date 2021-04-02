Duterte appoints Alexander Gesmundo Chief Justice

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo as the new Chief Justice, Malacanang said on Friday.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo confirmed this to The Manila Times.

“Yes, he is the personal choice of [President Duterte],” he said.

According to Panelo, the President has signed the appointment paper of Gesmundo.

Malacañang has yet to release the document on Gesmundo’s new appointment as of posting time.

Gesmundo is the fourth Chief Justice appointee of President Duterte. He replaced former Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta who retired last March 27.