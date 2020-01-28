Duterte appoints ex-AFP chief Madrigal to PCA board

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Benjamin Madrigal, Jr. as a member of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) governing board.

Duterte signed Madrigal’s appointment paper on Jan. 21, a list of new presidential appointees released by Malacañang on Tuesday showed.

Madrigal will join the growing number of Duterte’s military appointees since taking power in 2016.

The President has repeatedly defended his tendency to appoint former military officials to key government positions, a move seen by his critics as “militarization of the government.”

Duterte explained that he prefers to appoint former military or police officials to government posts since they were men of integrity and competence.

Also included in the list is the appointment of Acting Budget chief Wendell Avisado as Budget ad interim Secretary.

