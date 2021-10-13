Duterte appoints new heads for DPWH, MMDA

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Southern Leyte Rep. Roger Mercado as the acting secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Malacañang announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. confirmed Mercado's appointment, which was signed by the President on October 12.

The congressman replaced Mark Villar, who resigned from the post to file his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2022 elections.

Mercado is a deputy majority leader at the House of Representatives and is vice chairman of the committee on public works and highways.

Meanwhile, Roque also confirmed the appointment of Romando Artes as the new general manager of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

He will replace Jojo Garcia who is running for a House seat as Rizal 3rd district representative.

Artes previously served as MMDA's assistant general manager for finance and administration.

“We are confident that Secretary Mercado and General Manager Artes will continue to oversee the completion of their department's programs and projects in the remaining months of the current government,” Roque said.

“We wish Sec. Mercado and GM Artes all the best in their new assignments,” he added.