Duterte appoints Wilkins Villanueva as new PDEA director general

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 10 director Wilkins Villanueva as the agency’s director general.
Villanueva is replacing PDEA’s outgoing chief Aaron Aquino.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed this in a text message to INQUIRER.net Tuesday.
Prior to being PDEA-10’s regional director, Villanueva served as PDEA-National Capital Region (NCR) chief.
Villanueva was also chief of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) intelligence and investigation service.
