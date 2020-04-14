Duterte approves P50.8-B wage subsidy for middle class workers, MSMEs

The program is included in Duterte’s third weekly report to Congress on the use of his additional powers to address the health crisis.

FEATURED STORIES

Earlier, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla called on the President to include the “overlooked” middle-class households in the government’s social amelioration program.

Duterte said Remulla’s appeal is valid and ordered his economic team to craft an assistance program for middle-income workers.

The government has set aside P200 billion for its cash emergency subsidy program to be distributed to about 18 million low-income households, half of which has already been disbursed and is currently being distributed.

The wage subsidy program for middle-class workers will be the same as the government’s emergency subsidy program for the 18 million low-income households.

The beneficiaries are also set to receive subsidies of from P5,000 to P8,000 per household monthly for two months, Nograles explained.

In a meeting in Malacañang Monday, Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua said the government will use the data from the Social Security System and the Bureau of Internal Revenue to identify beneficiaries belonging to the micro, small and medium enterprises.

GSG