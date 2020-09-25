Duterte approves promotion of 4 police officials to one-star general

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the promotion of four senior police officials to one-star generals, according to PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan.

Cascolan personally led the donning of ranks of the four officials at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday.

Those promoted to brigadier general are Harold Tuzon from the Office of the Chief Directorial Staff, Wilfredo Pornillos from the Directorate for Plans, and Benjamin Silo Jr. and Alexander Tagum both from the Office of the Chief PNP.

Cascolan said more police generals are expected to be promoted as more senior officials are set to retire from the PNP. [ac]

