Duterte asks Bong Go: Don’t you want to become President?

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday asked Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go if he does not want to become president.

In his speech during the Joint Meeting of the National Task Force and the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Eastern Visayas in Tacloban City in Leyte, Duterte again teasingly called Go “president”.

President Duterte last week said Go, his former long-time aide, wants to become president but the senator said the Chief Executive was only joking.

“Ayaw mo Bong? Eh di mamili tayo kasi ayaw ko rin. Ayaw ko. Pagod na ako (You don’t want to Bong? Then let us choose because I don’t want to also. I don’t want to. I’m tired).”

Go said he will run for president only if Duterte will run for Vice President.

In his speech, Duterte also teasingly called Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, “senator.”

“Secretary Bello, magsenador ka rin?(Secretary Bello, will you run for senator also?)” Duterte said.

Last week, Duterte also called Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo “senator.”