Duterte assures China PH will stay ‘neutral’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said that the Philippines would “stay neutral” on geopolitical issues, as he thanked China for its latest donation of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Duterte made the statement as he welcomed on Friday the arrival of 739,000 Sinopharm vaccines that were part of the 1 million doses of that brand that China had pledged to the Philippines.

In his remarks, Duterte asked Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to relay his “deepest gratitude” to Chinese President Xi Jinping for Beijing’s various assistance to Manila, including the donation of medical supplies and equipment.

“May I request His Excellency Ambassador Huang Xilian to convey to President Xi Jinping my deepest gratitude and many, many thanks for China’s attitude to us,” Duterte said.

“That even though in these challenging times of geopolitics, the Philippines will stay neutral and remain true to what we have guaranteed China at least during my term,” he added.

Duterte said the latest donation of vaccines and medical supplies signified the “goodwill of the Chinese government and the deep strong relations between the Philippines and China.”

“We are receiving these life-saving vaccines with much gratitude and high hopes as we continue our fight against Covid-19 and its variants,” the President said.



“These additional doses will definitely boost our efforts to ramp up our vaccination rollout and allow us to achieve herd immunity soon,” he added.

Huang, for his part, said “all nations should stick together and promote unity and strengthen cooperation,” as Covid-19 continued to ravage the world.

“Solidarity should prevail over attempts to politicize the issue such as origins tracing and shift the blame to others,” he said.

The Chinese official said “this difficult time highlights the friendship and partnership” between Manila and Beijing.

“We are committed to continuing this cooperation with the Philippines and providing more vaccines to help defeat the virus and revitalize the economy,” the envoy added.