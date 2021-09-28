Duterte believes VP run won’t violate Constitution – Palace

BACK TO MARAWI President Rodrigo Duterte and his top aide, Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go, are welcomed by the military upon their arrival at Kampo Ranao in Marawi City on Friday. Twenty-seven surrenderers from the terrorist Maute group that attacked Marawi last year, and their weapons, were presented to Duterte (12052018). MALACAÑANG PHOTO

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte believes his plan to run for vice president in the May 2022 elections will not violate the Constitution, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. made the statement after a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that the majority of Filipinos believed that Duterte’s bid for the vice presidency in next year’s elections runs counter to the intent of the Constitution.

Roque, also a lawyer, said that while Duterte believes there is no law that prohibits him from running for vice president, he is still open to listen to the public’s opinion.

“Alam niyo po abogado rin naman ang Presidente at siguro ang importante ay ‘yung mga abogado ay magkaroon ng kanya kanyang opinion. Sa tingin niya hindi po ‘yan labag sa Saligang Batas kasi wala pong express na prohibition and therefore it is allowed (You know, the President is also a lawyer and perhaps it is also important that lawyers must also share their opinions. He sees that this doesn’t violate the Constitution because no express prohibition and therefore it is allowed),” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“Sensitibo po ang Presidente sa pulso ng taong bayan. Antayin na lang po natin ang kanyang pinal na desisyon (The President is sensitive to the pulse of the public. Let’s wait for his final decision),” he added.

In the SWS survey, conducted from June 23 to 26, 60 percent of respondents said the proposal for Duterte to run for vice president in the 2022 election “violates the intention of the Constitution, which should first be amended before he may run for office again.”

Only 39 percent said Duterte should seek the vice presidency “because I would like his management of the government to continue.” The remaining 1 percent did not give an answer, the pollster said.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

Duterte is running for vice president next year under ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi. The President has signed the party’s certificate of nomination and acceptance.