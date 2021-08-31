Duterte blasts Gordon, Lacson or ‘showing off’ in Senate probes

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday once again slammed senators over their investigation into the handling of pandemic funds, singling out Senators Richard “Dick” Gordon and Panfilo “Ping” Lacson.

In his prerecorded address to the nation, Duterte said the public should “not believe” what lawmakers say, especially those who only want to “show off” their knowledge, like Gordon.

“‘Di ako namumulitika, pero ‘wag niyong paniwalaan agad ‘yung sinasabi [riyan] sa Kongreso. Puro daldal lang ‘yan para makaporma kasi eleksyon na (I’m not politicizing, but don’t believe what lawmakers say in Congress. They are just all talk because the elections are near),” he said.

“Marami ‘yan, lalo na si Gordon (There are many of them, including Gordon).”

Gordon, who heads the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, has been leading an investigation into the use of funds by the Department of Health (DoH), which Duterte has repeatedly defended.

“Makikita mo si Gordon sa mga TV ‘pag committee hearing. Maraming mga congressman ‘pag roll call, pero dahan-dahan [mawawala] kasi si Gordon ang champion. Siya ang nanalo sa talkathon. Champion (You will see Gordon on TV during his committee hearings. A lot of congressmen are part of the roll call, but Gordon stands out. He is a talkathon champion),” Duterte said.

“Puro daldal. Kanya ‘yung tanong, kanya ‘yung sagot; at siya ang [magsasabi] kung mali ka o hindi (He’s all talk. He answers his own questions and dictates whether you’re right or wrong),” he added.



The President, at one point, even tagged Gordon as a “German interrogator” from the Nazi regime.

“Seven hours, bugbugin mo ang tao ng tanong, mawawala talaga (If you bombard someone with questions for seven hours, anyone would lose their mind),” he said, referring to the seven-hour hearing led by the senator last Friday.

Duterte even body shamed Gordon.

“Ang advice ko sa’yo, magpapayat ka muna (My advice for you is to lose weight first).”

He also attempted to insult Lacson, who, he said, has claimed only senators can ask for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd.

“Pati si Ping, iba ang hairdo (Even Ping has a weird hairdo),” Duterte said.

“Ping, anybody can demand your resignation, [maski] ice cream vendor (even an ice cream vendor),” he added.

The Chief Executive threatened not to allow any of his Cabinet members to testify in investigations conducted by Congress on the use of pandemic funds.

Duterte’s latest remarks come after lawmakers hit back at him last week for claiming they were merely “posturing” in congressional hearings and that their investigations “lead to nothing.”